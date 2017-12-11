FIRST ALERT: Christmas cold snap?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Back and forth bouts of mild and chilly weather are likely the next two weeks, with the chance of a cold snap just in time for Christmas.

The prolonged stretch of recent cold weather will moderate at times the next 10 days, with periods of milder temperatures followed by shots of colder air.

The first shot of cold air arrives on Wednesday, with morning wind chills in the teens to lower 20s and afternoon temperatures only in the lower and middle 40s.

Milder weather returns by the end of the week with a few dips in temperatures by Saturday and again by the middle part of next week.

While it's still far too soon to tell exactly what type of weather the Carolinas will see around Christmas, there are indications of another round of cold temperatures just in time for the holiday.

The overall weather pattern features below-normal temperatures across the eastern half of the United States through the end of the month. This pattern allows cold air in Canada to occasionally drop into the eastern U.S. and provide us with periods of cold weather similar to what the region saw last week through the past weekend.

There are some indications that a similar pattern may develop near the Christmas holiday as another round of very cold air will likely develop across Canada by next week. The cold air will likely start to move southward into the U.S. just prior to Christmas. The strength and exact location of the coldest temperatures is still very uncertain, but the overall weather pattern suggests a chance at below-normal temperatures near Christmas.

