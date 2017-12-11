Juvenile charged in connection with threat made against Pee Dee high school

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A juvenile has been charged in connection with a threat made against Wilson High School last week, according to Florence County Sheriff Maj. Mike Nunn.

The juvenile faces charges of making a bomb threat and disturbing schools, Nunn said.

He added that the juvenile has been taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.