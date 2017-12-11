FIRST ALERT: Briefly milder before next cold snap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our region gets a brief break from the cold temperatures before another short, but intense round of cold moves in for the middle of the week.

Monday night will see mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures, but not as cold as Sunday night. Inland temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30s, with temperatures across the Grand Strand dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. A little patchy frost will be possible across the Pee Dee.

Tuesday will continue to see a warming trend as temperatures reach the upper 50s to near 60 under mostly sunny skies. Despite the warming trend, a strong cold front will push through the region in the afternoon. As the front moves through, gusty winds will develop by late in the day as much colder air moves in.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will see temperatures drop into the upper 20s to near 30. Gusty winds will remain with early Wednesday, with wind chills dropping into the lower 20s.

Wednesday will be sunny, breezy and cold, with afternoon temperatures only into the lower and middle 40s.

The very cold air doesn't stick around too long. Temperature will rebound back into the 50s by Thursday into the weekend.

