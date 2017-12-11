FIRST ALERT: Briefly milder before next cold snap

An effort is underway to do away with plastic bags in Surfside Beach.More >>
During the 2017 calendar year, Myrtle Beach saw a $187 million impact. Officials with the city's sports tourism department said the goal for 2018 is to reach $200 million.More >>
A juvenile has been charged in connection with a threat made against Wilson High School last week, according to Florence County Sheriff Maj. Mike Nunn.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the Walmart on Seaboard Street Sunday after receiving a complaint that a woman was seen snorting heroin in the store’s meat section.More >>
A basket containing dead birds was found on the beach Sunday, and Myrtle Beach authorities believe the animals may have been killed as part of a religious sacrifice.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
A trip to the grocery store turned into humiliation for an Ohio mom.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.More >>
Hattiesburg police continue to investigate after dozens of rounds were fired at the Bonhomie Apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police are now saying they believe the shooting is gang related.More >>
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.More >>
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, facing sexual misconduct allegations, steps away from daily operations at his restaurant empire.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
According to the arrest report, “Mencia stood silent for a short period of time and finally stated ‘just take me to jail.’ Sgt. Evans obliged Mencia’s request, walking her the approximately 200 feet to the booking room.”More >>
Shelby county woman enters guilty plea after police say she watched her car burn with her baby inside.More >>
