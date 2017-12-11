MBPD: Decapitated birds found in basket on beach could be part of religious sacrifice

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A basket containing dead birds was found on the beach Sunday, and Myrtle Beach authorities believe the animals may have been killed as part of a religious sacrifice.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to the beach near Second Avenue Pier in reference to a deceased animal call. A man said he was looking for sharks’ teeth when he came across the basket.

Police noted that there were three birds found in the brown basket with severed heads, the report stated. Fruits, vegetables, candles and a picture of a woman were also discovered.

The officer called city services to come and gather the deceased animals. According to a city services employee, the basket could be tied to a religious sacrifice that he had seen before in previous years around the same time frame. It is believed to be Santeria, the report stated.

According to a definition from Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary, Santeria is a religion practiced originally in Cuba in which Youruba deities are identified with Roman Catholic saints.

