November numbers show MYR's record-breaking year continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A record-breaking year at Myrtle Beach International Airport continued last month.

During the month of November, approximately 131,031 passengers passed through MYR, which was a 22.9 percent increase compared to November of last year, according to information from airport officials.

For 2017, Myrtle Beach International Airport has handled more passengers than ever before. Last month's numbers were at an all-time high.

"Passenger volumes at the Myrtle Beach International Airport continue to surpass all previous records," Scott Van Moppes, director of airports, said in a statement. "Year-to-date, MYR has handled more passengers than ever before, traffic in our fall shoulder (September – November) is up significantly over all others and November volumes are at an all-time high.”

