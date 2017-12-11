Florence County Sheriff's Office hosting church security forum Wednesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a forum on church security Wednesday that is open to representatives of all area churches and houses of worship.

The forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Florence Center, formally the Florence Civic Center, at 3400 West Radio Road in Florence, according to a news release from the FCSO.

The forum will cover topics included how to obtain a security survey of a church, safety and security of children, and exterior threats to worships and active shooter situations.

For more information, contact Captain John Crouse at 843-665-2121, ext. 312.

