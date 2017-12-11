HGTC shows how to bake a sweet potato pecan pie

We stopped by HGTC and they showed us how to make a delicious holiday treat!

Sweet Potato Pecan Tart

Ingredients

4 eggs beaten

1 cup mashed sweet potato

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup pecans

1 tablespoon maple extract

1 9" pie disk

Equipment Needed

Medium mixing bowl

Whisk

Measuring spoons

Measuring cups

Small rolling pin (optional)

Fork

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Prick bottom of pie shell lightly with fork. Now, in your mixing bowl, mix rest of ingredients with whisk until blended. Pour into pie shell and bake in oven for 40 to 45 minutes. To check that pie is done, press gently on top of tart to check resistance - the tart should not jiggle when touched. Remove tart from oven, Drizzle with a glaze of your choice. let stand for one hour, then refrigerate for at least five hours.