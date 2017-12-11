Francis Marion University University Choir performs Christmas so - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Francis Marion University University Choir performs Christmas songs

Francis Marion University University Choir Performing "Dona Nobis Pacem", and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas".

Performers:

Soprano

  • Christina Anderson
  • Harley Davis
  • Bethany Goodrich
  • Maiya McKenith
  • De’Mensia Simmons
  • Dianna Wilson

Alto

  • Allisia Ceasar
  • Taylor Edwards
  • Linda Gasper
  • Laura Montgomery
  • Michailla Ross

Tenor

  • Raquell Camp

Bass

  • Damerek Chavis
  • Dyrek Lightly
  • Nathan Lowery

