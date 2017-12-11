Francis Marion University Jazz Combo performs Christmas music - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Francis Marion University Jazz Combo performs Christmas music

The Francis Marion University Jazz Combo performing "Christmas Time is Here", and "Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!".

Performers:

  • Caleb Oswald, guitar
  • Kevin Washington, guitar
  • Blake Avery, bass
  • Matthew Sanders, drums
  • Paolo André Gualdi, piano & keyboard

