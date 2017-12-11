Francis Marion Music Industry Ensemble performs Christmas music - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Francis Marion Music Industry Ensemble performs Christmas music

The Francis Marion Music Industry Ensemble performing "O Come All Ye Faithful", and "Silent Night".

  • Ashley Henry - Vocals
  • Kennedy Rogers - Vocals
  • William Sansbury - Percussion
  • Andrew Hart - Guitar

Watch more Christmas music performances from schools around our area here.

