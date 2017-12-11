One person injured following mobile home fire in Horry County

The aftermath of the fire. (Source: Jon Dick)

The fire was under control by late Monday morning. (Source: HCFR)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One man was injured in a mobile home fire on Green Sea Road in Horry County.

A double wide mobile home caught fire on Green Sea Road, Monday morning, according to a tweet by Horry County Fire Rescue.

One male patient was out of the home when firefighters arrived, another tweet states. He was treated for burn injuries and taken to a nearby hospital.

The fire was under control as of 11:15 a.m. Monday, according to HCFR. Tabor City Fire Department assisted Horry County firefighters.

WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene.

