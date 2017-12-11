WATCH LIVE: One person in custody after explosion in NYC, police confirm

A basket containing dead birds was found on the beach Sunday, and Myrtle Beach authorities believe the animals may have been killed as part of a religious sacrifice.More >>
During the month of November, approximately 131,031 passengers passed through MYR, which was a 22.9 percent increase compared to November of last year.
The Florence County Sheriff's Office is hosting a forum on church security Wednesday that is open to representatives of all area churches and houses of worship.
One man was injured in a mobile home fire on Green Sea Road in Horry County. A double wide mobile home caught fire on Green Sea Road, Monday morning, according to a tweet by Horry County Fire Rescue.
With thousands of miles of sleigh seat time coming up, not to mention millions of cookies, Santa needs to make sure he's in shape for the venture ahead. And if you happen to be riding down Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach early in the morning, you just might find out how he prepares for that long winter's night.
The woman's husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that's making waves on the internet.
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, facing sexual misconduct allegations, steps away from daily operations at his restaurant empire.
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured the hearts of a nation.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
