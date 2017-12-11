Myrtle Beach's biking Santa always willing to stop for a photo

With thousands of miles of sleigh seat time coming up, not to mention millions of cookies, Santa needs to make sure he’s in shape for the venture ahead. And if you happen to be riding down Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach early in the morning, you just might find out how he prepares for that long winter’s night.More >>
If you’re gearing up to head home to family for the holidays, airport officials and travel specialists are recommending travelers leave ample time to catch a flight and reach your destination.More >>
It's a brisk morning with temperatures near 30 across the area. A breeze will also be around, making it feel extra cold with the wind chills in the mid-20s. Plenty of sunshine will help us get back to highs in the mid 50s today and we'll manage the upper 50s to near 60 tomorrow.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is warning you about a possible phone scam taking place. According to a Tweet from HCFR, they have received multiple inquiries about a phone call asking for money for the “South Carolina Association of Emergency First Responders.” To their knowledge, there is no such group. HCFR says they have no way to verify their credibility.More >>
It was one year ago on December 10, 2016 when Horry County police officers found Charles A. Willis, also known as Kash, dead in his home after being shot. As of today, there have been no arrests made in the case. “To date detectives have currently exhausted all leads in the ongoing investigation of this case and are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward by contacting the Horry County Police DepartmentMore >>
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
Police say they are investigating the incident as something that was “racially motivated.”More >>
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.More >>
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.More >>
A video of a young man speaking out against those who bullied him has gone viral, and he is now gaining national support for taking a stand.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
