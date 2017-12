The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a brisk morning with temperatures near 30 across the area. A breeze will also be around, making it feel extra cold with the wind chills in the mid-20s. Plenty of sunshine will help us get back to highs in the mid 50s today and we'll manage the upper 50s to near 60 tomorrow.

Just as we start to warm up a little, a cold snap comes right back Wednesday and lows dip into the upper 20s. Watch out for the wind chills Wednesday morning as they will feel in the low 20s and even upper teens. Highs only reach the low 40s.

A bit of good news: the rain chances are unlikely through the next 7 days. Temperatures also bounce back by Thursday into the mid 50s.

