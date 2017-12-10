HCFR warning residents of possible phone scam

Horry County Fire Rescue is warning you about a possible phone scam taking place. According to a Tweet from HCFR, they have received multiple inquiries about a phone call asking for money for the “South Carolina Association of Emergency First Responders.” To their knowledge, there is no such group. HCFR says they have no way to verify their credibility.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is warning you about a possible phone scam taking place. According to a Tweet from HCFR, they have received multiple inquiries about a phone call asking for money for the “South Carolina Association of Emergency First Responders.” To their knowledge, there is no such group. HCFR says they have no way to verify their credibility.More >>
It was one year ago on December 10, 2016 when Horry County police officers found Charles A. Willis, also known as Kash, dead in his home after being shot. As of today, there have been no arrests made in the case. “To date detectives have currently exhausted all leads in the ongoing investigation of this case and are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward by contacting the Horry County Police DepartmentMore >>
It was one year ago on December 10, 2016 when Horry County police officers found Charles A. Willis, also known as Kash, dead in his home after being shot. As of today, there have been no arrests made in the case. “To date detectives have currently exhausted all leads in the ongoing investigation of this case and are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward by contacting the Horry County Police DepartmentMore >>
Florence fire crews worked to put out a house fire early Sunday morning, according to Battalion Chief Chris Johnson. Firefighters were called to 404 South Calhoun Drive around 6:55 a.m. Upon arrival, fire was seen coming from the right side of the home. The fire was quickly contained, but crews were on scene for the next three hours putting out hot spots. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
Florence fire crews worked to put out a house fire early Sunday morning, according to Battalion Chief Chris Johnson. Firefighters were called to 404 South Calhoun Drive around 6:55 a.m. Upon arrival, fire was seen coming from the right side of the home. The fire was quickly contained, but crews were on scene for the next three hours putting out hot spots. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night in the area of Carlon Road NW and George Daniels Road NW in Longwood. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Scott Beers, died Sunday morning at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. The shooting has been ruled a homicide.More >>
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night in the area of Carlon Road NW and George Daniels Road NW in Longwood. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Scott Beers, died Sunday morning at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. The shooting has been ruled a homicide.More >>
One person was bitten by a K-9 unit Saturday night while police were investigating a burglary in McBee. According to Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred in the area of Kingston Drive in McBee. Sheriff’s deputies had reason to believe the suspect stayed in the area and a K-9 unit was deployed to assist in the investigation.More >>
One person was bitten by a K-9 unit Saturday night while police were investigating a burglary in McBee. According to Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred in the area of Kingston Drive in McBee. Sheriff’s deputies had reason to believe the suspect stayed in the area and a K-9 unit was deployed to assist in the investigation.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.More >>
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.More >>
Memphis police have identified the woman shot and killed Saturday night in Whitehaven.More >>
Memphis police have identified the woman shot and killed Saturday night in Whitehaven.More >>