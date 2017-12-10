A year after Conway murder no arrests have been made, HCPD seeking public assistance

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It was one year ago on December 10, 2016 when Horry County police officers found Charles A. Willis, also known as Kash, dead in his home after being shot.

As of now, there have been no arrests made in the case.

“To date detectives have currently exhausted all leads in the ongoing investigation of this case and are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward by contacting the Horry County Police Department tip hotline at 843-915-TIPS,” a Facebook post by HCPD read on December 10, 2017.

Willis was found by his family members in his home at 6485 N. Highway 701 in Conway.

