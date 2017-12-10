Florence fire crews extinguish early morning house fire

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence fire crews worked to put out a house fire early Sunday morning, according to Battalion Chief Chris Johnson.

Firefighters were called to 404 South Calhoun Drive around 6:55 a.m. Upon arrival, fire was seen coming from the right side of the home. The fire was quickly contained, but crews were on scene for the next three hours putting out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

