BCSO investigating deadly shooting, reward offered

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night in the area of Carlon Road NW and George Daniels Road NW in Longwood.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Scott Beers, died Sunday morning at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

The shooting has been ruled a homicide. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person/persons responsible for the shooting of Anthony Scott Beers.

If you have any information, please call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.



