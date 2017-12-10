BCSO investigating deadly shooting, reward offered

Florence fire crews worked to put out a house fire early Sunday morning, according to Battalion Chief Chris Johnson. Firefighters were called to 404 South Calhoun Drive around 6:55 a.m. Upon arrival, fire was seen coming from the right side of the home. The fire was quickly contained, but crews were on scene for the next three hours putting out hot spots. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night in the area of Carlon Road NW and George Daniels Road NW in Longwood. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Scott Beers, died Sunday morning at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. The shooting has been ruled a homicide.More >>
One person was bitten by a K-9 unit Saturday night while police were investigating a burglary in McBee. According to Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred in the area of Kingston Drive in McBee. Sheriff’s deputies had reason to believe the suspect stayed in the area and a K-9 unit was deployed to assist in the investigation.More >>
16th Avenue in Conway between Elm Street and Elizabeth Street, heading towards Highway 501 is currently closed while crews work to replace a light pole. Traffic heading from Highway 501 towards Main Street on 16th Avenue is open. It’s advised to use another route.More >>
Turning tragedy into triumph, that's exactly what one church in Conway is doing to remember the lives of Miles Davis and Katie Skeen. Members of Advancing the Kingdom Church are using adversity to share hope and joy this holiday season. The Miles for Miles Foundation was created in remembrance of Miles Davis a 16-year-old from Aynor who lost his life over one year ago following a gunshot accident.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
Officials with the federal government say it's time to consider the possibility that endangered right whales could become extinct unless new steps are taken to protect them.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco wrote in a letter to The Advocate on Sunday that is figthing for life in a battle against cancer and she also thanked her fellow Louisiana.More >>
A woman is in custody after police say she left a juvenile in a cold vehicle for over two hours while she played bingo on the day of snowfall in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
