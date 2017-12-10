BCSO investigating deadly shooting, reward offered - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BCSO investigating deadly shooting, reward offered

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night in the area of Carlon Road NW and George Daniels Road NW in Longwood.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Scott Beers, died Sunday morning at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

The shooting has been ruled a homicide. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person/persons responsible for the shooting of Anthony Scott Beers.

If you have any information, please call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Florence fire crews extinguish early morning house fire

    Florence fire crews extinguish early morning house fire

    Sunday, December 10 2017 11:57 AM EST2017-12-10 16:57:58 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Florence fire crews worked to put out a house fire early Sunday morning, according to Battalion Chief Chris Johnson. Firefighters were called to 404 South Calhoun Drive around 6:55 a.m. Upon arrival, fire was seen coming from the right side of the home. The fire was quickly contained, but crews were on scene for the next three hours putting out hot spots. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

    More >>

    Florence fire crews worked to put out a house fire early Sunday morning, according to Battalion Chief Chris Johnson. Firefighters were called to 404 South Calhoun Drive around 6:55 a.m. Upon arrival, fire was seen coming from the right side of the home. The fire was quickly contained, but crews were on scene for the next three hours putting out hot spots. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

    More >>

  • BCSO investigating deadly shooting, reward offered

    BCSO investigating deadly shooting, reward offered

    Sunday, December 10 2017 11:34 AM EST2017-12-10 16:34:59 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night in the area of Carlon Road NW and George Daniels Road NW in Longwood. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Scott Beers, died Sunday morning at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. The shooting has been ruled a homicide. 

    More >>

    The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night in the area of Carlon Road NW and George Daniels Road NW in Longwood. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Scott Beers, died Sunday morning at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. The shooting has been ruled a homicide. 

    More >>

  • Person bitten by K-9 unit during burglary investigation in McBee

    Person bitten by K-9 unit during burglary investigation in McBee

    Sunday, December 10 2017 9:37 AM EST2017-12-10 14:37:54 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person was bitten by a K-9 unit Saturday night while police were investigating a burglary in McBee. According to Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred in the area of Kingston Drive in McBee. Sheriff’s deputies had reason to believe the suspect stayed in the area and a K-9 unit was deployed to assist in the investigation. 

    More >>

    One person was bitten by a K-9 unit Saturday night while police were investigating a burglary in McBee. According to Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred in the area of Kingston Drive in McBee. Sheriff’s deputies had reason to believe the suspect stayed in the area and a K-9 unit was deployed to assist in the investigation. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly