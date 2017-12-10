Person bitten by K-9 unit during burglary investigation in McBee

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MCBEE, SC (WMBF) – One person was bitten by a K-9 unit Saturday night while police were investigating a burglary in McBee.

According to Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred in the area of Kingston Drive in McBee. Sheriff’s deputies had reason to believe the suspect stayed in the area and a K-9 unit was deployed to assist in the investigation.

“During the search of the suspect a person was bitten by the K-9 unit,” according to a press release.

It’s unknown at this time if the person bitten was the suspect, check back with WMBF News for more information.

