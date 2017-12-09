Conway church turning tragedy into triumph

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Turning tragedy into triumph, that's exactly what one church in Conway is doing to remember the lives of Miles Davis and Katie Skeen.

Members of Advancing the Kingdom Church are using adversity to share hope and joy this holiday season.

The Miles for Miles Foundation was created in remembrance of Miles Davis a 16-year-old from Aynor who lost his life over one year ago following a gunshot accident.

This year the foundation also chose to honor one of their former members Katie Skeen, whose life was also cut short by a senseless act of violence.

In the months following the passing of Miles Davis the family created the foundation in his remembrance a foundation Katie Skeen was very active in.

Family and friends said both were full of love and faith and loved giving back to those in need.

To keep their legacy alive members of the church are collecting toys that will be later handed out to children all throughout the community.

If you would like to donate to the Miles for Miles Toy Drive you have until Sunday, December 17th.

You can also donate to the foundation's scholarship funds two scholarships which will be awarded later this school year at Aynor High School.

