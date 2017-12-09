4 accused of kidnapping 3-year-old South Carolina girl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina have accused four people of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl by forcibly taking her from her mother's arms.

The Independent Mail of Anderson reports the Pickens County Sheriff's Office identified the four as the girl's paternal grandmother, her boyfriend, another friend and her son.

Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said Friday that arrest warrants say the kidnapping was planned in a jailhouse phone call, then carried on Tuesday out as the accused used several weapons to beat the child's mother and hurt the neighbor, who suffered a deep cut on his right arm that required 25 stitches. The mother had wounds on her hips, head and ribs.

The people charged in the case are in the Pickens County jail. It's not known if they have attorneys.

Information from: Anderson Independent-Mail, http://www.andersonsc.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

