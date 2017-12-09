4 accused of kidnapping 3-year-old South Carolina girl

Turning tragedy into triumph, that's exactly what one church in Conway is doing to remember the lives of Miles Davis and Katie Skeen. Members of Advancing the Kingdom Church are using adversity to share hope and joy this holiday season. The Miles for Miles Foundation was created in remembrance of Miles Davis a 16-year-old from Aynor who lost his life over one year ago following a gunshot accident.More >>
Turning tragedy into triumph, that's exactly what one church in Conway is doing to remember the lives of Miles Davis and Katie Skeen. Members of Advancing the Kingdom Church are using adversity to share hope and joy this holiday season. The Miles for Miles Foundation was created in remembrance of Miles Davis a 16-year-old from Aynor who lost his life over one year ago following a gunshot accident.More >>
Authorities in South Carolina have accused four people of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl by forcibly taking her from her mother's arms. The Independent Mail of Anderson reports the Pickens County Sheriff's Office identified the four as the girl's paternal grandmother, her boyfriend, another friend and her son.More >>
Authorities in South Carolina have accused four people of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl by forcibly taking her from her mother's arms. The Independent Mail of Anderson reports the Pickens County Sheriff's Office identified the four as the girl's paternal grandmother, her boyfriend, another friend and her son.More >>
A juvenile great white shark tagged by a research group has surfaced inside Pamlico Sound west of the Outer Banks. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports a satellite ping sent to Ocearch.org on Saturday located Bruin just off Swan Quarter on the Hyde County mainland.More >>
A juvenile great white shark tagged by a research group has surfaced inside Pamlico Sound west of the Outer Banks. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports a satellite ping sent to Ocearch.org on Saturday located Bruin just off Swan Quarter on the Hyde County mainland.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death.More >>
The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.More >>
The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work. But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home.More >>
It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work. But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>