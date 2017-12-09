Great white shark tagged by group in North Carolina sound - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Great white shark tagged by group in North Carolina sound

Source: AP Graphic Source: AP Graphic

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (AP) - A juvenile great white shark tagged by a research group has surfaced inside Pamlico Sound west of the Outer Banks.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports a satellite ping sent to Ocearch.org on Saturday located Bruin just off Swan Quarter on the Hyde County mainland.

On Tuesday, the shark that was 5-foot, 5-inches long and weighed 101 pounds when it was tagged in August off Montauk, N.Y., sent a ping from just inside the sound around Avon. But because the satellite pings have a variance of about 20 miles, it was likely that the shark was still in the ocean, just off the beach.

Even with the variance, the latest ping means Bruin more than likely is inside the sound, probably feeding, and will stay there for days to come.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Conway church turning tragedy into triumph

    Conway church turning tragedy into triumph

    Saturday, December 9 2017 7:42 PM EST2017-12-10 00:42:57 GMT
    Turning tragedy into triumph (Source: WMBF News)Turning tragedy into triumph (Source: WMBF News)

    Turning tragedy into triumph, that's exactly what one church in Conway is doing to remember the lives of Miles Davis and Katie Skeen. Members of Advancing the Kingdom Church are using adversity to share hope and joy this holiday season. The Miles for Miles Foundation was created in remembrance of Miles Davis a 16-year-old from Aynor who lost his life over one year ago following a gunshot accident. 

    More >>

    Turning tragedy into triumph, that's exactly what one church in Conway is doing to remember the lives of Miles Davis and Katie Skeen. Members of Advancing the Kingdom Church are using adversity to share hope and joy this holiday season. The Miles for Miles Foundation was created in remembrance of Miles Davis a 16-year-old from Aynor who lost his life over one year ago following a gunshot accident. 

    More >>

  • 4 accused of kidnapping 3-year-old South Carolina girl

    4 accused of kidnapping 3-year-old South Carolina girl

    Saturday, December 9 2017 5:32 PM EST2017-12-09 22:32:06 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Authorities in South Carolina have accused four people of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl by forcibly taking her from her mother's arms. The Independent Mail of Anderson reports the Pickens County Sheriff's Office identified the four as the girl's paternal grandmother, her boyfriend, another friend and her son. 

    More >>

    Authorities in South Carolina have accused four people of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl by forcibly taking her from her mother's arms. The Independent Mail of Anderson reports the Pickens County Sheriff's Office identified the four as the girl's paternal grandmother, her boyfriend, another friend and her son. 

    More >>

  • Great white shark tagged by group in North Carolina sound

    Great white shark tagged by group in North Carolina sound

    Saturday, December 9 2017 2:38 PM EST2017-12-09 19:38:44 GMT
    Source: AP GraphicSource: AP Graphic

    A juvenile great white shark tagged by a research group has surfaced inside Pamlico Sound west of the Outer Banks. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports a satellite ping sent to Ocearch.org on Saturday located Bruin just off Swan Quarter on the Hyde County mainland.

    More >>

    A juvenile great white shark tagged by a research group has surfaced inside Pamlico Sound west of the Outer Banks. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports a satellite ping sent to Ocearch.org on Saturday located Bruin just off Swan Quarter on the Hyde County mainland.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly