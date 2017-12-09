Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet.

She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Saturday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.