Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning.

The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m.

The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.

