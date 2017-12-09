WEEKEND BLOG: Rain clears out, but cold air stays through the weekend.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The rain comes to an end today, but the cold temperatures and clouds stay in control.

Expect some puddles on the roads from the constant cold rain. We will be left with the cold temperatures, but after 10AM, the rain chances are done.

The clouds and the cold temperatures stay put this afternoon. While we may see a brief peek of sunshine, clouds remain in control through the day. High temperatures remain chilly, only reaching into the mid 40s.

Very cold weather will continue with clearing skies through the end of the weekend. Temperatures tonight will drop below freezing, into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday will be sunny, but still breezy and cold with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunshine stays here through the week, with a warm up expected to near 60 by Tuesday.