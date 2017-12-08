State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington Count - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

By Nia Watson, Reporter
Connect
Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News) Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News)

DARLINGTON COUNTY (WMBF) - South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education at the 2017 Darlington County Education Forum Friday afternoon.

The education forum is a way for teachers to have a voice in how lawmakers address important education issues in their county and state.

“The most important thing is we want to know the thoughts that go on with our legislators regarding the decisions that affect our children every day,” LaQuetta Johnson, a teacher at Pate Elementary in Darlington, said.

Spearman said attending a forum like this is essential to improving South Carolina’s education system.

“It’s important for me because I learn a lot, I hear from the teachers, I learn what their concerns are.” Spearman said. “So it’s a big part of my job to get out and meet with teachers and I appreciate it, because I get a chance to say thanks. They need to hear that from me.”

Educators asked lawmakers about teacher shortages, salary, education equality, standardized testing and reading levels.

Both state and local lawmakers agreed that the teacher shortage is the biggest issue facing education both locally and across the nation. 

Sign-on bonuses, increasing teacher pay, teacher mentoring and coaching are just some things local educators say they are doing to prevent teacher shortages   

South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas said the teacher shortage and pay go hand-in-hand.

“If you look down the road in 10 years, you have to look at the areas where we are going to be short and those are science teachers, math teachers, technology teachers, computer teachers, special education teachers,” Lucas said. “What we have to do is find those individuals who are going to the private sector and make it more lucrative to come and teach in our South Carolina schools.”

Education equality was another hot topic of discussion. It is an issue that Spearman said is a priority on her agenda.

“In some places there are more opportunities than others and my goal is to give those opportunities across South Carolina, no matter where you live,” she said.

The Abbeville lawsuit, which brought to light South Carolina’s lack of education equality, was dismissed this year. Teachers expressed their concerns about the decision to dismiss the case, stating they hoped the dismissal will not slow down the state's efforts to improve education equality.

Lucas, who asked the S.C. Supreme Court to release the decades-old lawsuit, said despite the dismissal, efforts are still going strong. He added that in order for students to be prepared, things need to change

“We need the change the curriculum in this state. We have a 19th century curriculum," Lucas said. "If we want to give our children a 21st century education, we’re going to have to step up our game a little bit.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Saturday, December 9 2017 12:05 PM EST2017-12-09 17:05:41 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    More >>

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    More >>

  • Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

    Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

    Saturday, December 9 2017 9:23 AM EST2017-12-09 14:23:07 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.  

    More >>

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.  

    More >>

  • State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

    State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

    Friday, December 8 2017 11:22 PM EST2017-12-09 04:22:35 GMT
    Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News)Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News)

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

    More >>

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly