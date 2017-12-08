Loris woman says ‘real-life Grinch’ walked off with her Christmas tree

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Loris woman isn't getting the chance to put up her Christmas tree right now because she said it was stolen from her front porch.

Kimberly French ordered a Christmas tree online. On the day she was supposed to come home to a big box with a tree in it sitting on the porch, nothing was there. The reason? A real-life Grinch walked away with it.

Surveillance footage shows a man walking up to French’s porch and then realized he was on camera. Then, he unplugged it so as not to be seen.

Another angle shows the man in the distance putting the tree into his truck and driving off. French said while this obviously isn't the end of the world, the incident does make her feel violated.

"I was very angry that he took the tree,” French said. “I mean, it could be replaced. It could be a lot worse. That's why I just want him to get caught. Plus, I'm out a few hundred dollars for this tree."

She added that the man could have handled things a lot differently.

"If he's really desperate for a tree, we would have gotten him a tree. He didn't have to come and steal it," French said. "What gives him the right to just come and take something away from someone that doesn't belong to him? It's just not right."

According to information from the U.S. Postal Service, mail carriers across the country are expected to deliver 850 million packages during the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

The USPS is offering tips to help prevent the theft of packages during the holiday season.

For instance, customers are encouraged to have those packages delivered to an alternate address, such as to neighbors who are home during the day or places of employment.

