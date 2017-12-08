Horry Shrine Club makes largest-ever donation to Greenville's Sh - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry Shrine Club makes largest-ever donation to Greenville's Shriner’s Hospital

The local Shrine Club raised $125,000 for Greenville's Shriner's Hospital for Children. (Source: WMBF News) The local Shrine Club raised $125,000 for Greenville's Shriner's Hospital for Children. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The largest donation ever from the Horry County Shrine Club is now in the hands of the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Greenville.

Sixty local businessmen make up the group that owns The Track, a racetrack and amusement park along North Kings Highway on Restaurant Row.

The Horry County Shrine Club raised the $125,000 donation through lease negotiations with the operators of The Track.

"Our hospital budget for the Greenville hospital is about $23 million, so it takes a lot of Shriners in a lot of areas to do fundraisers to make that budget happen so we can treat kids, regardless of the family's ability to pay,” Kenny Craven, a member of the board of directors for Shriners International and Shriners Hospital for Children, said.

The Shriner's Hospital for Children in Greenville provides pediatric specialty care, innovative research and a number of teaching programs.

Since 1927, the Greenville location has been caring for children with a wide range of orthopedic and neuromuscular conditions.

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call 911.  

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.  

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

