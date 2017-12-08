Horry Shrine Club makes largest-ever donation to Greenville's Shriner’s Hospital

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The largest donation ever from the Horry County Shrine Club is now in the hands of the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Greenville.

Sixty local businessmen make up the group that owns The Track, a racetrack and amusement park along North Kings Highway on Restaurant Row.

The Horry County Shrine Club raised the $125,000 donation through lease negotiations with the operators of The Track.

"Our hospital budget for the Greenville hospital is about $23 million, so it takes a lot of Shriners in a lot of areas to do fundraisers to make that budget happen so we can treat kids, regardless of the family's ability to pay,” Kenny Craven, a member of the board of directors for Shriners International and Shriners Hospital for Children, said.

The Shriner's Hospital for Children in Greenville provides pediatric specialty care, innovative research and a number of teaching programs.

Since 1927, the Greenville location has been caring for children with a wide range of orthopedic and neuromuscular conditions.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.