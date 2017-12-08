Track road construction with SCDOT’s project map - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Track road construction with SCDOT’s project map

By Audrey Biesk, Reporter

SCDOT programmed project viewer map. (Source: SCDOT) SCDOT programmed project viewer map. (Source: SCDOT)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is encouraging people to view its interactive project map detailing planned road projects across the state.

The mission is to rebuild decayed roads and replace bridges or widen highways.

SCDOT's Interactive Programmed Projects Viewer was launched in January and has 31,800 views. It's a 10-year plan and SCDOT officials said engineers will make periodic reports on the progress as revenue accumulates to help move forward with construction. 

The effort began on July 1, 2017, when the roads bill passed by the General Assembly. The viewer showcases projects that are either actively being developed, are going through right-of-way acquisition, or are under construction. 

All projects are administered by SCDOT and may not include those overseen by local governments or other entities.

Each project is divided by county and color coded for either bridge work, rehab and resurfacing, safety and operational, widening a road, transportation alternatives, or emergency repair projects.

Two widening projects under design and development are happening on the U.S. 17 Bypass and Fred Nash Boulevard.

"My initial thought is I was excited because 17 and all that needs widened," Mike McDaniel, who works at Joe's Diner by the Airport, said about the work.

There are plans for SCDOT to widen Fred Nash Boulevard to three lanes to connect to Harrelson Boulevard. McDaniel has only has one concern. 

"There is so many road construction projects going on that maybe another one wouldn’t be so beneficial until they finished the other ones, like down on 17, with doing so much on Glenns Bay Road and Homestead Road building that bridge," McDaniel said.

One specific project under the safety and operational category is set to start at the U.S. 501 and S.C. 378 crossing, which is a major intersection in Conway.

Chris Chardukian has worked at the Conway Vacuum Center the past 10 years and said that junction is the heartbeat of Conway, but is very congested. 

“Once you get right to Lake Busbee, you can’t get around," Chardukian said. "There is no other routes, especially if you go during rush hour.”

SCDOT plans to retime signal systems all the way to Four Mile Road.

“Maybe they could get the traffic lights to run a little bit longer on green, or make the roads from four to six, or another bypass," Chardukian said. "You know we got one built 20 years ago; I think now we need two.”

To view SCDOT's interactive map, click here.

