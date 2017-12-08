Judge dismisses federal lawsuit filed against Coast RTA by former CEO

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A federal lawsuit filed by the former CEO of Coast RTA claiming his 2014 firing was due to age and race has been dismissed.

A judgment filed Nov. 30 in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina states that Judge Bryan Harwell granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Myers Rollins. The case was dismissed without prejudice.

Rollins named the Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority, its board of directors and former chairman Bernard Silverman as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in March.

In addition to allegations that he was fired due to being over the age of 40 and African-American, Rollins alleged that he was retaliated against after complaining that a member of the board of directors circulated “false and mean-spirited rumors” about him and members of his staff.

Rollins was representing himself in the case. A hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31, but the plaintiff reached out to the judge and asked for a continuance due to his car being stolen, with the case file inside, according to court documents.

In an April 2014 interview with WMBF News, Rollins said he had brought Coast RTA back from the brink of disaster during his nine-year tenure, which ran from 2005 to 2014.

Rollins pointed to his running a budget surplus for seven years, leading the state in ridership growth year to year, and getting the employees health insurance, holidays, and acceptance into the state retirement plan.

