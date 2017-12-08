FIRST ALERT: Additional heavy rain through Saturday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A heavy, steady, cold rain will continue through early Saturday before finally ending.

While heavy snow falls across the western Carolinas, heavy rain will continue across the region Friday night. Temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 30s well inland, but stay too warm for anything other than just a plain cold rain.

Across the Grand Strand, the rain will once again turn heavy at times late Friday evening, with temperatures dropping to around 40 by Saturday morning.

Rain will be ongoing early Saturday morning and some could still be heavy at times near the beaches. Rain totals will reach 2 to 3 inches in much of the region.

The rain will quickly come to an end by the mid-morning hours. By the afternoon, a few peeks of sunshine are possible, but overall skies will remain mostly cloudy.

While the rain ends, the cold temperatures will stick around, with Saturday afternoon readings only in the middle 40s.

Very cold weather will continue, with clearing skies through the end of the weekend. Temperatures Saturday night will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday will be sunny, but still breezy and cold, with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 40s.

Be sure to download the WMBF First Alert Weather app to stay updated with the latest forecast: http://bit.ly/Zl2QUJ ?

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.