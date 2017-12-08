Fiery crash in Robeson County kills 63-year-old man, 1-year-old girl; victims identified

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Investigators have released the names of the two victims who were killed in a fiery crash Thursday in Robeson County that involved a semi-trailer and a car.

According to information from Sgt. Michael Baker with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer was traveling east on N.C. 72, about five miles southeast of Pembroke. The driver, identified as 63-year-old Otis Enoch Jr., traveled off the right side of the road and overcorrected back onto the highway. This caused the truck to overturn.

The driver of a 2004 Mitsubishi steered off the road to the right to try and avoid hitting the truck, but it collided with the car, according to Baker.

After the crash, both vehicles caught on fire.

Enoch, of Whitsett, N.C., was trapped in the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Baker.

The driver of the Mitsubishi and a front-seat passenger were both airlifted to McLeod Hospital in Florence in stable condition. A 1-year-old child, Windshae McRae, was entrapped in the back seat and pronounced dead at the scene, Baker said.

NCHP continues to investigate the cause of the crash. Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors.

