Restaurant Scorecard: Moldy tomatoes and grease build-up, along with perfect and near-perfect scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Moldy tomatoes and grease build-up was found at some spots, but others are perfect or near perfect. From contemporary Italian to ribs and wings, we have you covered for the weekend in our Restaurant Scorecard report.

If contemporary American Italian cuisine is your calling, Travinia at 4011 Deville Street in The Market Common kicks off this week's scorecard. Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave the restaurant an 82 out of 100 at a recent inspection. Points were deducted for sliced tomatoes being observed with mildew and slime.

Inspectors also took pictures of breading containers where they observed significant build-up on the outside and around the tops. Additionally, some food was not stored at proper cold-holding temperatures

Points were also deducted for containers holding salad dressings that were cracked and broken. Excessive cuts and stains were also seen on the cutting boards.

If tacos are calling your name, Abuelo's Mexican Food Embassy at 740 Coastal Grand Circle in Myrtle Beach scored a 91 out of 100. The restaurant is known for authentic Mexican cuisine prepared daily with fresh ingredients.

Inspectors took of points for an employee's drink being found uncovered in a non-designated area. There was also a lack of soap and paper towels at a sink.

They also observed a bowl being used as a scoop for chips and being stored down in the product. The restaurant also lost points for grease and carbon build-up observed along the back side of the stove.

A near-perfect score of 98 went to Carolina Tavern at 852 Mall Drive in Murrells Inlet, near the Inlet Square Mall. The wing and rib joint also serves up seafood and burgers.

Inspectors only took off two points recently because the restaurant was missing a chlorine test strip for the dishwasher. Additionally, parts of the floor were found that needed repair. Managers said they would remedy both of the issues.

Finally, whether it's sandwiches or salads, a perfect 100 goes out to Panera Bread at 1370 South Commons Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Each restaurant is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.