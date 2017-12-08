Restaurant Scorecard: Moldy tomatoes and grease build-up, along - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Restaurant Scorecard: Moldy tomatoes and grease build-up, along with perfect and near-perfect scores

Source: WMBF News Source: WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Moldy tomatoes and grease build-up was found at some spots, but others are perfect or near perfect. From contemporary Italian to ribs and wings, we have you covered for the weekend in our Restaurant Scorecard report.

If contemporary American Italian cuisine is your calling, Travinia at 4011 Deville Street in The Market Common kicks off this week's scorecard. Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave the restaurant an 82 out of 100 at a recent inspection. Points were deducted for sliced tomatoes being observed with mildew and slime. 

Inspectors also took pictures of breading containers where they observed significant build-up on the outside and around the tops. Additionally, some food was not stored at proper cold-holding temperatures

Points were also deducted for containers holding salad dressings that were cracked and broken. Excessive cuts and stains were also seen on the cutting boards.

If tacos are calling your name, Abuelo's Mexican Food Embassy at 740 Coastal Grand Circle in Myrtle Beach scored a 91 out of 100. The restaurant is known for authentic Mexican cuisine prepared daily with fresh ingredients.

Inspectors took of points for an employee's drink being found uncovered in a non-designated area. There was also a lack of soap and paper towels at a sink.

They also observed a bowl being used as a scoop for chips and being stored down in the product. The restaurant also lost points for grease and carbon build-up observed along the back side of the stove.

A near-perfect score of 98 went to Carolina Tavern at 852 Mall Drive in Murrells Inlet, near the Inlet Square Mall. The wing and rib joint also serves up seafood and burgers.

Inspectors only took off two points recently because the restaurant was missing a chlorine test strip for the dishwasher. Additionally, parts of the floor were found that needed repair. Managers said they would remedy both of the issues. 

Finally, whether it's sandwiches or salads, a perfect 100 goes out to Panera Bread at 1370 South Commons Drive in Myrtle Beach. 

Each restaurant is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Saturday, December 9 2017 12:05 PM EST2017-12-09 17:05:41 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    More >>

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    More >>

  • Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

    Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

    Saturday, December 9 2017 9:23 AM EST2017-12-09 14:23:07 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.  

    More >>

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.  

    More >>

  • State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

    State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

    Friday, December 8 2017 11:22 PM EST2017-12-09 04:22:35 GMT
    Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News)Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News)

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

    More >>

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly