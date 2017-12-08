Three injured, one critically, in crash in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people were injured in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Conway area.

According to a pair of tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of U.S. 701 North.

One of victims was extricated from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to the HCFR.

Two others were being taken to the hospital as well.

@hcfirerescue and @CityOfConwayFD UPDATE on MVA at 3730 N HWY 701. 1 Patient extricated at this time, and transported to hospital in critical conditions. 2 additional patients being treated and transported. Incident is under control — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 8, 2017

@hcfirerescue and @CityOfConwayFD responding to 3730 N HWY 701 for MVA. First unit Officer reporting 3 patients with 1 trapped. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 8, 2017

