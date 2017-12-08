Woman charged in murders of Darlington grandmother, child grante - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman charged in murders of Darlington grandmother, child granted bond

Katherine Baucom-Cowick. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center) Katherine Baucom-Cowick. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)
Cephas Cowick. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center) Cephas Cowick. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)
Denise Couplin (Source: Family member) Denise Couplin (Source: Family member)
Deziyah Davis (Source: Family member) Deziyah Davis (Source: Family member)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Bond was granted Wednesday for the 26-year-old woman charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of a 9-year-old girl and her grandmother in Darlington County in 2016.

Katherine Baucom-Cowick appeared in court for the bond hearing Wednesday alongside family of the two victims,  Deziyah Davis, 9, and Denise Couplin, 52, both from Darlington County, according to Michelle Norton, Deputy Clerk of the General Sessions Court in Darlington County. Bond was set at $200,000.

Baucom-Cowick is charged with two counts of murder; third-degree arson; criminal conspiracy; armed robbery with a deadly weapon; first-degree burglary; grand larceny less than $10,000; and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Her husband, Cephas Cowick, is charged with the same crimes, and the state is seeking the death penalty against him.

As of Friday morning, Baucom-Cowick was still in custody at the Darlington County Detention Center. Norton said a GPS monitoring devices must be set up before Baucom-Cowick can be released. Other conditions of her release include house arrest from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and no contact with the victims’ families or her co-defendant Cephas Cowick.

According to testimony from the prosecution, the couple acted in concert in the deaths of Deziyah Davis, 9, and Denise Couplin, 52, both from Darlington County.

The victims were allegedly shot with a pistol while in a bedroom, according to the prosecution during Tuesday afternoon’s bond hearing.

Warrants allege the suspects went to the victims’ home for the purpose of robbery.

It was also alleged the Cowicks stole Couplin's vehicle and later burned it in an attempt to conceal their crimes. 

Cephas Cowick is due in court next Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for motions on his death penalty case, Norton said.

