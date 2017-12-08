December snow a rarity for the Pee Dee, Grand Strand - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

December snow a rarity for the Pee Dee, Grand Strand

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
Snow in Corpus, Christi, Texas - Cutter Martin Snow in Corpus, Christi, Texas - Cutter Martin
Snow near Atlanta, Georgia - Cody Harris Snow near Atlanta, Georgia - Cody Harris

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – While your Facebook feed fills up with snow videos and pictures from your friends around the Southeast, you’re left looking out your window at a dreary, rainy day.

The First Alert Weather team may not be talking snow, but the WMBF Investigates team did some digging to see how often the Pee Dee and Grand Strand experiences snowfall in the month of December.

The National Weather Service reports the last December snowfall in Florence happened in 2010. Three inches of snow were recorded the day after Christmas.  That was also the last reported snow across the Grand Strand with officially just a half an inch reported, but other areas of Horry County picked up 1 to 3 inches. 

Florence got 4.3 inches of snow on Christmas Eve 1989. The same storm brought record snowfall to the Grand Strand with 14 inches in Myrtle Beach and 16 inches in Little River. 

Other notable December snowfalls for Myrtle Beach include 6 inches in 1943, and 1 inch in 1980.

Florence also recorded December snow in 1958, 1970, 1973, and 1980.

