CCU announces new defensive coordinator to replace retiring Mickey Matthews

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A day after Coastal Carolina football lost its defensive coordinator, the team announced a new one. Friday, CCU head coach Joe Moglia announced Marvin Sanders will take the position.

Sanders spent three years as the defensive coordinator at North Carolina more than a decade ago and worked with Moglia when he was on staff at Nebraska, according to a release from the school.

Sanders most recently spent four years as the head football coach at Loyola High School in Los Angeles, California.

