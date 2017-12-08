CCU announces new defensive coordinator to replace retiring Mick - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU announces new defensive coordinator to replace retiring Mickey Matthews

Marvin Sanders. (Source: Huskers.com) Marvin Sanders. (Source: Huskers.com)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A day after Coastal Carolina football lost its defensive coordinator, the team announced a new one. Friday, CCU head coach Joe Moglia announced Marvin Sanders will take the position.

Sanders spent three years as the defensive coordinator at North Carolina more than a decade ago and worked with Moglia when he was on staff at Nebraska, according to a release from the school.

Sanders most recently spent four years as the head football coach at Loyola High School in Los Angeles, California.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

