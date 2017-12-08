Florence elementary students present greeting cards to sick pati - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence elementary students present greeting cards to sick patients at Mcleod Health

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Front Row, left to right) Meg Henry, Bryson Jones, Antwain Peterson, Kierra Simon (Back Row left to right) Bruce Snipes, Haley Taylor, Branda-Nae Williams, Kamryn Davis, Kate Miccichi (McLeod), and Morgan Charles (McLeod) (Source: FSD1) (Front Row, left to right) Meg Henry, Bryson Jones, Antwain Peterson, Kierra Simon (Back Row left to right) Bruce Snipes, Haley Taylor, Branda-Nae Williams, Kamryn Davis, Kate Miccichi (McLeod), and Morgan Charles (McLeod) (Source: FSD1)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Gator Beta Club at Savannah Elementary School presented over 200 greeting cards to patients at Mcleod Regional Medical Center Friday morning, according to a press release from Florence School District 1.

This is the second year that students have created cards for those in the hospital during the holiday season.

