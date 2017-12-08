Chanticleers take on Gamecocks at Star Wars-themed game in Columbia Saturday

A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death.More >>
The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.More >>
South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.More >>
An Horry County jury came back with verdicts of guilty Friday in the trial of one of the suspects charged with soaking an Aynor man in gasoline before setting his house on fire in 2014.More >>
A Loris woman isn't getting the chance to put up her Christmas tree right now because she said it was stolen from her front porch.More >>
WLBT's live coverage of the event kicks off 10 a.m. from the Jackson airport where Air Force One will arrive with President Donald Trump.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.More >>
A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
The press conference will begin at 9 a.m. at the Smith Robertson Museum.More >>
