Chanticleers take on Gamecocks at Star Wars-themed game in Columbia Saturday

CCU men's basketball team will take on the Gamecocks at a Star Wars-themed game Saturday. (Source: GamecocksOnline.com news release)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – It’s not a trap! We found something fun for you and the family to do on Saturday.

You’ll have to go to the Dark Side (Columbia) to watch the Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team take on the Sith, er, South Carolina Gamecocks. On top of a great basketball game, you’ll get to celebrate your “Star Wars” fandom as well.

There will be Gamecock-branded “Star Wars” merchandise for sale and photo ops with your favorite characters.

There is sure to be “Skywalk”-ing and “Leah”-ups.

Don’t feel like you have to go (Han) Solo, there are plenty of tickets available. Just be on the lookout for Sith Lords and Stormtroopers.

Tipoff is at noon. May the force be with you, and the Chanticleers.

