Want to see Clemson play at the Sugar Bowl? Here's what it will cost you

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – While you count down the days to Christmas, and that trip to visit family for the holiday, Clemson Tiger fans are counting down to New Year’s Day and the Sugar Bowl.

WMBF News crunched some numbers to find out what it will cost you if you’re still thinking about heading to the semifinal game as Clemson faces Alabama.

American Airlines can get you from Myrtle Beach to New Orleans for $839 if you fly out New Year’s Eve and return January second. You can save about $100 on the flight if you stay in New Orleans an extra day. There are two stops on both the departing and arriving flights.

You could always make the 827-mile drive to The Big Easy to save a few dollars.

A two-night stay within shouting distance of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is going to cost you. The Holiday Inn New Orleans-Downtown Superdome has rooms for $333 per night. If you’re willing to take a taxi to the game, there are three-star hotel rooms in New Orleans closer to $130 per night.

The cheapest ticket to the game as of Friday morning on StubHub is $271. If you’re hoping you don’t have to sit in the Upper Deck, tickets will cost more than $400. For the confident Tiger fan, tickets for the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta are going for $1,594.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

