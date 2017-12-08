How does California's Thomas Fire compare to the largest wildfires in SC history?

(KABC-TV via AP). This aerial view from video provided by KABC-TV shows flames from a wildfire bearing down on homes on Faria Beach just outside Ventura, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Thomas Fire in California is now one of the 20 biggest fires in California’s state history. Burning at more than 132,000 acres, it eclipsed fires from 1990 and 1985 on the state’s list.

As of Friday morning, CAL FIRE reported the fire was just ten percent contained. It would have to more than double in size to be California’s largest fire ever.

The WMBF Investigates Team worked to put the size of this fire into perspective, by looking back at historic fires in South Carolina. Two of the worst are also two of the most recent.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission calls the 2009 Horry County wild fire the state’s worst wildland urban interface fire in history. It burned 19,130 acres, destroyed 76 homes and damage 97 others. No one died in the fire and no injuries were reported.

SCFC says the largest mountain wildfire on record in South Carolina started November 9, 2016 in Table Rock State Park. The Pinnacle Mountain Fire burned 10,632 acres and took more than a month to get under control.

The largest forest fire in South Carolina history ignited in April 1976 in Horry County. Firefighters contained the 30,000-acre fire in five days. SCFC says it started from an unattended campfire set between Myrtle Beach and Conway.

