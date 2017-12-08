North South Football All Star Game brings the best high school p - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

North South Football All Star Game brings the best high school players from around the state

(Source: Touchstone Energy Cooperatives on Facebook) (Source: Touchstone Energy Cooperatives on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina high school football season isn’t over yet. The best players from across the state are in the Grand Strand for Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.

The North South Football All Star Game kicks off at noon at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

The athletes arrived for practice Monday.

The North roster features Jeblonski Green of Lamar. Locals athlete on the South team include tommy Schubert of Carolina Forest, DiJon Goss and Emmanuel Tatum of Carvers Bay, Jaylen Mood and Lucas Partin of Conway, Jallian Willams and Dawson Dove of Dillon, Kendall Moultrie of Latta, Joey McCray and Noah Henderson of Marlboro County, and Kered Class and Kawme Livingston of North Myrtle Beach.

The teams spent Thursday giving back, helping kids pick out Christmas presents at Target.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Saturday, December 9 2017 12:05 PM EST2017-12-09 17:05:41 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    More >>

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    More >>

  • Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

    Darlington police seeking four suspects after Dollar General robbery

    Saturday, December 9 2017 9:23 AM EST2017-12-09 14:23:07 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.  

    More >>

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call 911.  

    More >>

  • State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

    State superintendent speaks at teacher forum in Darlington County

    Friday, December 8 2017 11:22 PM EST2017-12-09 04:22:35 GMT
    Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News)Panelists answer teachers' questions about state and loacl education issues in Darlington County (Source: WMBF News)

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

    More >>

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly