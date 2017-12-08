North South Football All Star Game brings the best high school players from around the state

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina high school football season isn’t over yet. The best players from across the state are in the Grand Strand for Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.

The North South Football All Star Game kicks off at noon at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

The athletes arrived for practice Monday.

Represent your school! Represent the South Team! #northsouthallstarfootball pic.twitter.com/a9USpHjkzK — North South Football (@NorthSouthFB) December 5, 2017

The North roster features Jeblonski Green of Lamar. Locals athlete on the South team include tommy Schubert of Carolina Forest, DiJon Goss and Emmanuel Tatum of Carvers Bay, Jaylen Mood and Lucas Partin of Conway, Jallian Willams and Dawson Dove of Dillon, Kendall Moultrie of Latta, Joey McCray and Noah Henderson of Marlboro County, and Kered Class and Kawme Livingston of North Myrtle Beach.

The teams spent Thursday giving back, helping kids pick out Christmas presents at Target.

One of the most amazing things about this North South Journey is giving back to the community! #northsouthallstarfootball #BuildingCommunity #ChristmasShopping pic.twitter.com/wGR9qFMolg — North South Football (@NorthSouthFB) December 7, 2017

One member from each squad gets the joy to shop for Christmas gifts for a local school student @Target #northsouthallstarfootball #pureJoy #GivingSeason pic.twitter.com/4YN5EESTyB — North South Football (@NorthSouthFB) December 7, 2017

Did you know that there are times these amazing students will go over in their budget and these young North South players do not hesitate to pay the difference? #northsouthallstarfootball #Thankful #Target #LifeIsGoodAtTheBeach pic.twitter.com/AekVg04n4g — North South Football (@NorthSouthFB) December 7, 2017

