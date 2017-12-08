Carolina Forest residents can weigh in on incorporation debate at meeting next month

Next month, residents will be able to voice their opinion on whether Carolina Forest should remain an unincorporated community or incorporate. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The future of Carolina Forest is in the hands of the people who live there. Whether residents want to maintain the status quo or work to incorporate, there is an opportunity for locals to voice their opinion on January 17.

The Future of the Forest is a Carolina Forest Civic Association event. It’s at 6 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Rec Center, and it will be the first civic association meeting since the Future of the Forest study was released in November.

“We’re putting it out there for the residents to read it, evaluate it and figure out where they want to go then come back to the Civic Association and say let’s move in this path,” said Carole vanSickler, the president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association. She sat down with us to discuss the 20-year Carolina Forest development agreement set to expire on Saturday.

“The biggest options were could we do something or should we do nothing,” vanSickler said. “If we do nothing, we’re already ten years behind, and we’re going to double the size of Carolina Forest within the next ten years.”

She believes the people of Carolina Forest should be in control of what happens in the area, especially when it comes to road construction. She believes other areas can improve as well.

“We’d like to see more recreational facilities being offered, more sidewalks, parks, open spaces,” she said. “We’ve got a great library, we’ve got a great rec center. They are probably going to be, need to be slated for expansion.”

She hopes people look closely at the study and come to their own conclusions.

“We have to decide what we’re going to do, and we have to start it now because it’s going to take us several years to do it,” she said.

