Bear population growing in Grand Strand, Pee Dee, measures show - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Bear population growing in Grand Strand, Pee Dee, measures show

South Carolina’s bear population is healthy and growing. (Source: SCDNR) South Carolina’s bear population is healthy and growing. (Source: SCDNR)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina’s bear population is healthy and growing. That’s according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and researchers at Clemson University.

There are two different measures they used to come to the conclusion: a prolific mountain bear-hunting season, the second best in the state’s history, and an increase in encounters with bears on South Carolina’s roads.

While information released earlier this week focused on the Upstate, WMBF News has learned the bear population closer to the coast is also thriving.

“There are numerous bear-vehicle collisions in the Pee Dee/Grand Strand region,” Jay Cantrell wrote in an email. “This is particularly true in Horry and Georgetown Counties.”

Cantrell is a Wildlife Biologist with DNR.

DNR data shared with WMBF News show bear highway mortalities spiked in 2015 in Horry and Georgetown Counties at 19.

-2012 – 11 bear mortalities

-2013 – 5

-2014 – 12

-2015 – 19

-2016 – 12

-2017 – 12 as of Thursday

“Our coastal and Pee Dee bear population is not as large as the Upstate population,” Cantrell wrote, “but it is doing well and expanding in numbers and range.”
 

