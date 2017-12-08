Security guard who fired at moving vehicle turns himself into police after arrest warrant issued

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A security guard who fired at a moving vehicle early Wednesday morning turned himself into police after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

The security officer, identified as Adam Perry, turned himself in around 9 a.m. Friday.

He has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, records show.

Officers responded to Quail Marsh Apartments located at 2005 Greens Blvd at approximately 1:00 a.m. Wednesday in regards to a shooting. It was determined that a Platinum Security guard, identified as Perry, fired his weapon at a moving vehicle. Perry told officers the driver of the vehicle was driving towards him and he discharged his weapon at a tire of the vehicle.

