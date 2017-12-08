VIDEO: Chimps encounter gator at Myrtle Beach Safari preserve

Vali and Sugriva in "protection mode" after seeing Wally the gator. (Source: T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station on Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An encounter between two chimpanzees from the Myrtle Beach Safari and an alligator at the Horry County preserve was caught on camera.

Vali and Sugriva are seen “going into protection mode,” hugging and tapping each other for confidence and security when they caught sight of the gator, according to a Facebook post by Myrtle Beach Safari officials.

“Wally” the gator is surrounded by a moat and can’t get to the preserve’s “Monkey Island,” but the chimps didn’t know that, the post states.

Vali and Sugriva are among the dozens animals at the Myrtle Beach Safari, which offers a guided tour through the fifty-acre preserve, and the T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station at Barefoot Landing, a "living tiger museum." Both support animal conservation programs in Asia and Africa.