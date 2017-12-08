Report: Over $500 worth of leggings stolen from Victoria's Secret

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Over $500 worth of leggings were stolen from the Victoria’s Secret at the Market Common Thursday morning, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police responded to the store located at 3068 Howard Ave just before 10:30 a.m. The store manager told officers that right after the store opened around 10:00 a.m., she heard a beep at the front door indicating the door had opened. She looked out the door and saw the suspect walking across Howard Ave carrying a black bag. The suspect then got into the driver side of a black SUV with Florida tags and fled southward down Howard Ave, the report says.

About 15 pairs of leggings and a sweatshirt were stolen from the store; the total value of the items stolen is $554. According to police, the suspect is described as a black female in her 30s to 40s with a medium build.

On Tuesday, nearly $850 worth of merchandise was stolen from the Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1300 if you have any information on this incident.

