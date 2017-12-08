Holiday Comic Con coming to Myrtle Beach Mall this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Holiday Comic Con is coming to the Myrtle Beach Mall this weekend, and will feature several local comics, collectibles and gaming vendors, as well as a cosplay contest, a treasure hunt, and a Toys for Tots drop off.

The Comic Con will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Hibbet’s Sporting Goods store location by the food court at the Myrtle Beach Mall, according to event listing on Facebook. Local artists will be there to sell their goods. There will be a cosplay contest for adults at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and a contest for teens and kids at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission to the event is $5, and will include a free gift.

Click here to view the event listing for a complete lineup of vendors and events.

