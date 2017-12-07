Myrtle Beach protesters join others around the country to rally against net neutrality vote

People gathered outside the Myrtle Beach Verizon store on Thursday to protest the FCC's upcoming net neutrality vote. (Source: Curtis Medina)

People gathered outside the Myrtle Beach Verizon store on Thursday to protest the FCC's upcoming net neutrality vote. (Source: Curtis Medina)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach was one of the cities across the country where people gathered outside Verizon Wireless stores to protest against the rollback of net neutrality protections.

“We, like most Americans, strongly oppose this idea, as we do not wish to have corporations, especially monopolies, controlling what were able to see and how fast were able to see it,” said Curtis Medina, one of the Myrtle Beach protesters, via email.

The FCC is expected to vote to repeal net neutrality regulations in one week. Those regulations were adopted by the commission in 2015 under President Obama.

If the vote passes, the FCC would undo restrictions that keep internet service providers from charging different rates for online access based on how subscribers use the web.

According to NBC News, that marks a huge win for companies like AT&T, Verizon and Comcast because the repeal could allow them to charge subscribers more money for access to certain sites and services.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.