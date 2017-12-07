Longs man faces 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to federal weapon, drug charges

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal weapon and drug charges.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Quavon Melik Bellamy, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. A district judge will impose a sentence after reviewing the presentence report.

On Feb. 14, law enforcement responded to a call about a man with a gun, the release stated. A woman gave officers Bellamy’s name and a vehicle tag number.

Officers ran the tag and identified the address on the vehicle’s registration. They then went to the address and saw the vehicle in the front yard, according to the release.

Bellamy came out of the house and was told about the woman’s report. He that he ran into the victim and they had “words,” but he denied having a gun.

The defendant gave police permission to search the vehicle, and officers immediately smelled marijuana, the release stated.

A black purse containing two glass jars of marijuana and a scale were found, as was a Springfield Armory 9mm handgun. The weapon was fully loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, including one in the chamber.

Bellamy initially claimed he did not know anything about the firearm, only later to admit it was his and that he did pull it on the victim, the release stated.

After running the gun’s serial number through dispatch, officers confirmed that it was stolen.

Bellamy faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.